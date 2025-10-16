Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $96.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.2857.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

