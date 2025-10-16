1,356 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after acquiring an additional 504,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

