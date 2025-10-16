Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.