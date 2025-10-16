CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:KO opened at $67.03 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

