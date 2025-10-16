Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.