Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6%

SPOT stock opened at $672.27 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $366.65 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.