Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases 17,888 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 219,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $2,962,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.