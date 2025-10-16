Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

VT opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

