Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,250 Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Idaho Strategic Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 108.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 41.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 10.9%

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $218,004.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,453.92. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 6,500 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $162,695.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,870.48. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

