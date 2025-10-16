First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Stock Position Increased by Nestegg Advisors Inc.

Nestegg Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 6.2% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

