Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8%

QCOM stock opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

