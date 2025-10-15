Vest Financial LLC Purchases 15,518 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $130,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,844.30. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $2,900,153. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

