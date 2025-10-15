Vest Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.