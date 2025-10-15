Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7%
QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.