Essex LLC Buys 47 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 63,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3%

General Dynamics stock opened at $335.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

