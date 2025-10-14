Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,205 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.