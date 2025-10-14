iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

