Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,685 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after buying an additional 264,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,773,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4%

EW stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.