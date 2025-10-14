Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $80.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

