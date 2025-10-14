Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

