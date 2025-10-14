Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $15.73 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.