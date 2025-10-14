J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.