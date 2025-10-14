J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,280,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

