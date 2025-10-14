Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,587 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $92,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 52.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BJ opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

