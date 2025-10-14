Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $81,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 148.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 966,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Haemonetics by 33.6% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

