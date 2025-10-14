Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

