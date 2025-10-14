Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS Stock Position Trimmed by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

