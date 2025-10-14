BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 377,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the first quarter worth $11,979,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 263,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 255.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 177,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Up 6.7%

BKGI stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.