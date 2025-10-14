Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after buying an additional 765,773 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.43.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.94 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

