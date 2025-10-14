J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.3% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS:JMST opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

