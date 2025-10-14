Courier Capital LLC Acquires 14,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 801.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.