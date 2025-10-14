Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

