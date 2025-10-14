Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.