Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1,469.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

