Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Array Digital Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

AD stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $7,069,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,552. This represents a 84.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,298.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

