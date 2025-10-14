American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

