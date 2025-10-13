Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

