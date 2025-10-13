Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.32 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

