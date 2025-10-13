Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

FPE stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

