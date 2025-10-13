Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

