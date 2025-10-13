Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,819,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

