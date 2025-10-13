Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,907 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.44.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.