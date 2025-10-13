Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

BATS:PJAN opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

