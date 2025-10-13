Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 54,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.97 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

