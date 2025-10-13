Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

