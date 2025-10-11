Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 312 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0%

MDT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

