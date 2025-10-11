Verger Capital Management LLC Has $25.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28,554.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 758,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 756,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8%

EFA stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

