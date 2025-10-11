Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $243,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.