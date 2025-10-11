National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 102.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.00.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.63. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

