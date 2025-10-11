LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.86 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 180.50 ($2.41). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 181.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 115,108,984 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.86.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

